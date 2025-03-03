Gujarat RTE Admission 2025 underway at rte.orpgujarat.com, direct link and other important details here

The Gujarat admission process under Right to Education (RTE) 2025 has commenced officially across the state. As notified in the official website, the admission process will continue until March 12. Gujarat RTE Admission 2025: Application process is underway at rte.orpgujarat.com. The direct link is given here.

In order to be eligible for the RTE admissions, parents/guardians are required to meet the income criteria as prescribed by the Directorate of Primary Education and submit the necessary documents.

The official website states, “The guardian will have to upload the necessary supporting documents such as proof of date of birth, proof of residence, proof of caste/category, as well as income certificate from the competent authority, income tax return, and in case the income tax return is not filed, self-declaration regarding non-income subject to income tax (where applicable) etc. etc. while filling the online form. The guardian will have to keep the printout of the online form with him. The form filled online will not have to be submitted anywhere.”

Notably, the Right to Education Act mandates that private schools across Gujarat allocate 25% of their seats to students from economically weaker sections.

Gujarat RTE Admissions 2025: How to apply

To apply for Gujarat RTE admissions 2025, the steps mentioned below may be followed:

Visit the official website at rte.orpgujarat.com. Enter the necessary details to register. Log in and fill in the application form with the information as asked. Upload documents on the portal. Choose the preferred school under the RTE quota. Submit the application form. Download and keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

For more related information, students/guardians are advised to visit the official website.