Home / Education / Admissions / Gujarat University LLB final merit list, 1st round seat allotment released at oas2023.guadmissions.in

Gujarat University LLB final merit list, 1st round seat allotment released at oas2023.guadmissions.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 04, 2023 07:00 PM IST

Gujarat University releases merit list and seat allotment results for the three-year LLB program.

Gujarat University (GU) released the first-round merit list and seat allotment results for the three-year GU LLB programme. Candidates can check their merit ranking and allotted college at oas2023.guadmissions.in. Candidates can check the merit list and allotted college from August 4 to August 7.

GU LLB final merit list, 1st round seat allotment released at oas2023.guadmissions.in
GU LLB final merit list, 1st round seat allotment released at oas2023.guadmissions.in

Direct link to check merit list and seat allotment result

“Candidates can view their Merit Ranking and Name of offered Center of Legal Education/ Law College in the Final Merit List from 04-08-2023 to 07-08-2023 (up to 5.00 pm) by entering the user Id and password as received in SMS/ e mail Id on mobile/mail Id given by student, by logging the website https://oas2023.guadmissions.in/” , reads the official notification.

Candidates who have been allocated a law college for the three-year GU LLB round 1 must pay 1,000 for male applicants and 500 for female candidates online. The university advised candidates to print their admission letters by August 8. Only ad hoc online payments will be accepted. The bank would not charge students any fees for online payment of Ad-hoc fees of Rs. 500 for male candidates and Rs. 200 for female candidates.

Selected candidates must report to the allotted institute between August 5 and August 7 for document verification and for payment of remaining fees.

For more details check the notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out