Haryana NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration begins at uhsrugcounselling.com, direct link here

Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana has started the registration process for Haryana NEET UG 2024 Counselling on August 21, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of Haryana NEET counselling at uhsrugcounselling.com. Haryana NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration begins, direct link here

The last date to apply is till August 25, 2024. The provisional allocation of seats will be displayed on August 27 and incase of any grievances on the provisional allotment list, candidates can raise it on the same day.

The tuition fee can be deposed online only through the admission web portal from August 27 to September 1, 2024. Candidates' documents will be verified from September 2 to September 4, 2024. After document verification, candidates can download the provisional admission letter from September 2 to September 5, 2024. The last date for joining the allotted institute is September 5, 2024.

Haryana NEET UG 2024 Counselling: How to apply

All those candidates who have qualified the NEET UG examination can apply for the counselling round. Candidates can follow these steps given below.

Visit the official website of Haryana NEET counselling at uhsrugcounselling.com.

Click on Haryana NEET UG 2024 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The official notice reads, “Admission shall be made to only those institutes which are approved/recognized for admission by MoHFW/NMC/DCI and who have obtained consent of affiliation from the concerned University in accordance with the last date as prescribed by Government of India/ National Medical Council/ Dental Council of India/State Government.” For more related details candidates can check the official website.