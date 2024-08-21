West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee, WBMCC will begin the registration process for WB NEET UG 2024 Counselling on August 21, 2024. The Round 1 registration process begins today and will conclude on August 23, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in. WB NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 1 registration begins today at wbmcc.nic.in

The online fee payment link will be activated today, August 21 and will close on August 23, 2024. Verification of candidates in the already designated college will be done on August 22, 23 and 24, 2024 from 11 am to 4 pm.

The list of successfully verified candidates and publication of seat matrix for Round 1 will be available on August 27, 2024.

Candidates can fill the choices online and lock them from August 27 to August 29, 2024. The seat allotment result will be published on September 2, 2024.

The reporting and admission to allotted candidates to the allotted institute with requisite original document, college requisite fee and bond from September 3 to September 5, 2024.

Candidates who have qualified NEET UG examination and either the candidate or his/her parents must be domicile in the state of West Bengal to participate in this process. During document verification such certificate in original has to be produced by the candidate before the verifying authority of the college.

WB NEET UG 2024 Counselling: How to register for Round 1

All eligible candidates can apply online by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 1 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Upload the documents, if needed.

Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

