ICAI CA admit cards 2021 for December 2021 exams out at icaiexam.icai.org

  • ICAI CA admit cards 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the chartered accountants (CA) admit cards 2021 for Foundation, Intermediate and Final December 2021 exam.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 09:03 PM IST
ICAI CA admit cards 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the chartered accountants (CA) admit cards 2021 for Foundation, Intermediate and Final December 2021 exam. Candidates, who have to appear for the CA December 2021 exam form, can download the admit card from the official website of ICAI aticaiexam.icai.org.

The CA admit card 2021 can be downloaded for all three levels - CA foundation, CA intermediate and CA final.

"No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website", reads the official notification.

How to download ICAI CA admit card 2021:

Visit official website at icaiexam.icai.org

Login using your login id (Registration number) and password.

Click on link in front of Admit Card

Enter login details.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

