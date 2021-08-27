ICAR AIEEA PG 2021: Last date to apply today on icar.nta.ac.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for ICAR AIEEA PG 2021 on August 27, 2021. All India Entrance Examination for Admission registration will close at 5 pm today. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply online through the official site of ICAR NTA on icar.nta.ac.in.

The last date for payment of application fees is till August 27, 2021. The correction window for ICAR AIEEA PG will open on August 28 and will close on August 31, 2021. The admit card will be available from September 7 onwards. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

ICAR AIEEA PG 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of ICAR NTA on icar.nta.ac.in.

• Click on ICAR AIEEA PG 2021 link available on the home page.

• Register yourself and fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of fees and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the AIEEA(PG) 2021 and AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) 2021 Entrance Exams for admission to specified Post Graduate and Doctoral Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for the academic session 2021-22 in September 2021.