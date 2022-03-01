IGNOU extends deadline for admissions in January 2022 session

IGNOU has extended the January 2022 Admission Cycle deadline for programmes offered through Open and Distance Mode (ODL) and Online mode. The last date of admissions for the January 2022 Session is now March 5, 2022.

Candidates can apply for the ODL programmes by visiting ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Candidates can apply for the online programmes by visiting ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU offers more than 200 programmes in various disciplines. The details of the programmes can be checked by visiting ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/programmes

IGNOU has also extended the last date of Re-registration for January 2022 Session till March 5. The re-registration form for the next year/semester can be submitted through onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Students should read the instructions carefully and click the “Proceed for re-registration’ button to proceed after checking the box for having read the instructions at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Note: For further queries, please contact Student Service Center: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514

Student Registration Division: csrc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 or any of the Regional Centers/Study Centers of the University

