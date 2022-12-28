IGNOU January 2023 Session: Registration begins for ODL, online programs

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the IGNOU January 2023 Session. Candidates who want to apply for January 2023 Fresh-Admission Cycle can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and also on IGNOU Samarth at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The last date for fresh admissions for January 2023 session is January 31, 2023 for ODL mode and Online mode. Candidates can apply for Masters Degree, Post Graduate Degree, Diploma, Bachelor Degree, Certificate.

In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.To apply for the programmes mentioned above, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Register yourself and enter the login details.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents if required.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Fee can be paid by following methods: Credit Card (Master/Visa), Debit Card (Master/Visa/Rupay) and Net Banking.

📢 The January 2023 Fresh-Admission Cycle has commenced. The last date of Fresh Admissions for the January 2023 Session is 31st January 2023.

✅ Link to apply for ODL programs

➡https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF pic.twitter.com/0BfErl3ldb — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) December 28, 2022

