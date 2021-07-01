IGNOU July 2021 session re-registration deadline extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline of re-registration for July 2021 till July 15. The registration for admission to July 2021 session for other candidates also ends on the same date.

Students can re-register online at the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU July 2021 re-registration portal

The last date of Re-Registration for the July 2021 Session has been extended till 15th July 2021https://t.co/ZjTOm5lhiG — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 1, 2021

The university has also extended the deadline for submission of examination forms, assignments, project reports, dissertation, and field work journal of June term end exam (TEE) 2021 till July 15. The deadline for submission of exam form for the June TEE, which was earlier June 30, has been extended till July 9, the university has informed students.

For the July 2021 session admission, the university has exempted candidates belonging to SC/ ST category from paying fee. Such candidates should submit their applications in online mode along with the softcopy of documents required for the claim.

IGNOU July 2021 re-registration: Know how to apply

• Go to the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in

• Click on the IGNOU admission portal, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

• Fill the registration details

• Apply for re-registration

• Submit the application form