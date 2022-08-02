Home / Education / Admissions / IIM CAT 2022 application process begins tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2022 application process begins tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in

Published on Aug 02, 2022 03:38 PM IST
  • IIM CAT 2022 registration process to begin on August 3 at iimcat.ac.in.
ByHT Education Desk

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will begin the CAT 2022 application process tomorrow, August 3 at 10 am. The deadline for the submission of CAT 2022 application is September 14. Interested candidates can apply online at iimcat.ac.in.

The IIM CAT 2022 entrance exam will be held on November 27 in three session and the admit card will be out on October 27. For candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories, the CAT 2022 application fee is Rs. 1150, while it is Rs. 2300 for candidates in all other categories.

CAT 2022 eligibility criteria: According to the CAT 2022 information bulletin, candidates with a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in case of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates) can apply for the exam.

The results of the CAT will likely be announced by the second week of January 2023. The CAT 2022 score will be available on the website and is only valid till December 31, 2023. After that, no inquiries on the release of CAT 2022 scorecards will be entertained.

For more details visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

