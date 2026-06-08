IIM Indore’s Advanced Programme in CSR and Sustainable Strategic Leadership for future-ready ESG leaders and managers

Sustainability is no longer a choice but an urgent business necessity, as organisations face rising environmental challenges, shifting consumer expectations, stricter regulations and increasing pressure to build resilient, future-ready strategies for long-term growth. Building sustainable businesses does not happen overnight. It requires strategic planning, skilled execution and informed leadership. IIM Indore's Advanced Programme in CSR & Sustainable Strategic Leadership aims to equip professionals with the knowledge and capabilities needed to drive meaningful and lasting impact. IIM Indore and VCnow have collaborated to deliver a globally relevant sustainability programme blending academic excellence with practical executive learning. Advanced Programme in CSR & Sustainable Strategic Leadership from IIM Indore: Drive meaningful business impact through sustainability-focused leadership development.

Deloitte's 2025 survey of over 2,100 executives across 27 countries found sustainability among the top three priorities for C-suite leaders, alongside technology and AI adoption. 83% of executives increased sustainability investments, indicating that businesses increasingly view sustainability as a strategic growth driver rather than a compliance requirement. As per PwC’s Global Sustainability Reporting Survey 2025, around 70% of organisations reporting under sustainability frameworks said they are extracting business value from sustainability data, moving beyond compliance into strategic decision-making.