IIM Kashipur conducting CAP 2024 for admissions to MBA/PGP programs in 10 IIMs, releases cut-offs for personal interview

IIM Kashipur is conducting the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2024 for shortlisting and interviewing candidates for admission to the MBA/PGP programs of CAP-participating IIMs. IIM Kashipur conducting CAP 2024 for shortlisting and interviewing candidates for admission in 10 CAP participating IIMs. (File Image)

As per a press release, this year there will be 10 IIMs taking part in the process with the addition of IIM Nagpur. For the admission process, the CAP-participating IIMs announce a tentative cut-off for shortlisting candidates for Personal Interview (PI) every year in October, while the final cut-off is decided after the Common Admission Test (CAT) result is announced.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Also read: MAH LLB 5 years CET 2024: Registration begins today at mahacet.org, exam on May 3

As for CAP 2024, the following cut-offs were decided for shortlisting candidates for the PI process. The shortlisting will be based on percentile cut-offs only:

CAP-2024 Total Cut-off Percentiles & Sectional Cut-off Percentiles for PI Shortlisting Category VARC DILR QA Total GEN 73 73 73 94 EWS 50 50 50 77 NC-OBC 50 50 50 77 SC 44 44 44 60 ST 25 25 30 40 DAP 25 25 30 40

The candidates will be shortlisted if they have selected the flagship MBA/PGP programs in at least one of the 10 CAP-participating IIMs while filling in the CAT form.

IIM Kashipur, which is the coordinator of CAP 2024, will start sending the PI shortlist notification emails in the second half of January.

Besides, the PI registration portal will also open around the same time and shortlisted candidates must register themselves on the portal to participate in the PI process.

Also read: ASER 2023: Varanasi’s enrollment rate is higher than the pan-India figure

Prof Abhradeep Maiti, chairperson (Admissions) at IIM Kashipur, informed that CAP 2024 PI will be conducted in online mode to reduce the burden on the candidates from traveling to different cities to appear in MBA admission interviews.

Candidates will also be allowed to correct mistakes they might have made while filling in the CAT form under the educational qualification and work experience categories.

Additionally, the normalized PI scores will also be displayed to candidates after the merit lists are declared. After the PI round, the IIMs will display their merit list and will start sending admission offers.