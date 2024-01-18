close_game
MAH LLB 5 years CET 2024: Registration begins today at mahacet.org, exam on May 3

MAH LLB 5 years CET 2024: Registration begins today at mahacet.org, exam on May 3

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 18, 2024 11:45 AM IST

MAH LLB 5 years CET 2024 registration begins today, January 18, 2024. The exam will be conducted on May 3, 2024.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will begin the registration process for MAH LLB 5 years CET 2024 on January 18, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the course can do it through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

MAH LLB 5 years CET 2024: Registration begins today at mahacet.org, exam on May 3 (Hindustan Times)
The registration process will begin today, January 18 and will end on February 18, 2024. The written test will be conducted on May 3, 2024.

MAH LLB 5 years CET 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
  • Click on registration link and enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and the page will open.
  • Now press MAH LLB 5 years CET 2024 link and the application form will open.
  • Fill the details and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the information brochure, the application fees is 1000/- for Open Category, EWS Candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates and 800/- for others. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro). Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallet.

Exam and College Guide
