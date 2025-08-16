IIM Kozhikode Executive MBA registration ends tomorrow, details here

IIM Kozhikode Executive MBA: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) will close the application process for the 18th batch of its flagship Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) in Management tomorrow, August 17. IIM Kozhikode Executive MBA registration ends tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The two-year programme, delivered in hybrid mode, is for working professionals seeking to enhance their leadership skills while continuing their careers.

The institute ranks second among Indian IIMs and 22nd in the Asia-Pacific region in the QS Executive MBA Rankings 2025.

The programme is delivered through 750 hours of instruction via an Interactive Learning (IL) platform and three one-week campus immersions.

The curriculum of the EMBA programme covers core areas such as Finance, Accounting, Strategy, Marketing, Operations, and Human Resources, along with electives in International Business, Digital Transformation, and Corporate Accountability.

Classes are taught by IIMK faculty and industry experts through lectures, case studies, white papers, simulations, live projects, and presentations.

The admission is given based on a competitive selection process. Applicants can either take the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) followed by a personal interview, or submit valid CAT, GMAT, or GRE scores (not older than three years from the EMAT date).

IIMK EMBA admission 2025: Important details

Last date to apply: August 17, 2025

Course Fee: ₹15,95,000

Duration of the course: 2 Years

Here is the direct link to apply