IIM Raipur collaborates with Ministry of MSME to launch Business Accelerator Program
IIM Raipur has launched Business Accelarator Program. The last date to register for the program is December 15, 2025.
Indian Institute of Management, Raipur, in collaboration with National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) of the Ministry of MSME, has launched the Business Accelerator Program. This program aims to empower existing and aspiring SC/ST entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small business owners by equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and support essential for scaling their ventures.
The Business Accelerator Program will help the participants sharpen their business models, identify high-potential markets, strengthen financial decision-making, and leverage digital tools for operational efficiency.
Through concept sessions, case discussions rooted in MSME realities, hands-on exercises, and one-on-one mentoring clinics, entrepreneurs will work directly on their business challenges and develop clear 90–180 day action roadmaps.
As per an official statement issued by the Institute, the newly launched program follows a blended learning model that combines immersive on-campus sessions at IIM Raipur with engaging live online classes. It also offers 72 hours of structured instruction and 18 hours of dedicated mentoring by IIM Raipur faculty, industry leaders, and seasoned practitioners, ensuring a transformative and growth-driven learning experience for every participant.
Candidates interested in applying for this program should hold a bachelor's degree. The age limit should be 18 years or above.
The registration process is ongoing and will close on December 15, 2025. The course will begin on January 17, 2026.
The total program fee of ₹99,000 plus GST is fully sponsored under the NSSH scheme, and participants are required to pay only a registration fee of ₹7,500 inclusive of GST, as read in the press statement.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Education Desk
