IIM Releases CAT 2023 Notification: Application process begins on Aug 2, exam on Nov 26

HT Education Desk
Jul 30, 2023

IIM releases notification for CAT 2023, application process starts on August 2, exam on November 26.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has released the notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) today, July 30. The CAT 2023 application process will commence on August 2 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is September 13.

IIM Releases CAT 2023 Notification: Application Process Begins Aug 2
IIM Releases CAT 2023 Notification: Application Process Begins Aug 2

Interested candidates can submit their applictaions through the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on November 26, 2023, in three sessions. There will be around 155 test cities where the CAT will be held.

Important dates
CAT 2023 registration begins onAugust 2
CAT 2023 registration ends on September 13
CAT 2023 admit card release dateOctober 25 to November 26
CAT 2023 exam dateNovember 26
CAT 2023 result dateSecond week of January 2024

Candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories pay Rs1200. For all other candidate categories, the applictaion fee is 2400.

The results of the CAT are expected to be announced by the second week of January 2024. The CAT 2023 score will be available on the website and will only be relevant until December 31, 2024.

CAT 2023 eligibility criteria: The candidate must possess a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) groups must obtain a minimum score of 45%.

IIMs will hold the CAT 2023 exam as a requirement for admission to their various management programs.

Candidates can check the notification here.

