IISc Bangalore BTech in Mathematics and Computing: Registration begins soon

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will soon begin the application process for the recently-launched BTech in Mathematics and Computing course.

“Applications will open soon for our new BTech in Mathematics & Computing. The programme will allow you to gain hands-on experience in #math, #AI & #ML, computational science, theoretical comp. sci., quantum computing, signal processing, comp. biology & mathematical finance,” the institute tweeted.

Admission to the four-year course will be granted through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced and the programme will start in August, 2022.

More details on eligibility criteria for applying for the course is awaited.

The new undergraduate programme seeks to enter a niche area with the aim of “producing future leaders who will be at the forefront of research, development, and innovation in futuristic disciplines and next generation technologies that require deep use of mathematics, computer science, and data science,” the institute had earlier said.

The four-semester programme will have six courses each in Mathematics and Computing areas, in addition to courses in the sciences, humanities, and other engineering disciplines.

“Study tracks have been designed in Mathematics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Computational Science, Theoretical Computer Science, Quantum Computing, Signal Processing, Computational Biology and Mathematical Finance. Students can opt for Research/Industry projects in their fourth year,” IISC had said.

After getting a BTech in Mathematics and Computing, students can also go for an MTech degree by taking an additional year and project credit, the institute has informed.