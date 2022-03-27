IISc Bangalore launches B Tech in Mathematics and Computing; JEE Adv required

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has launched a new course – BTech in Mathematics and Computing. Admission to the four-year course will be granted through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced channel and the programme will start in August, 2022.

The new undergraduate programme seeks to enter a niche area with the aim of “producing future leaders who will be at the forefront of research, development, and innovation in futuristic disciplines and next generation technologies that require deep use of mathematics, computer science, and data science,” the institute said.

The four-semester programme includes six courses each in Mathematics and Computing areas, in addition to courses in the sciences, humanities, and other engineering disciplines,” IISc said.

“Study tracks have been designed in Mathematics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Computational Science, Theoretical Computer Science, Quantum Computing, Signal Processing, Computational Biology and Mathematical Finance. Students can opt for Research/Industry projects in their fourth year,” it added.

After BTech in Mathematics and Computing, students can also go for an MTech degree by taking an additional year and project credits.

“By the time the students graduate from this programme, IISc would have established a postgraduate medical school. Students enrolled in this programme will be able to do projects in any branch of science, engineering or medicine. This would be something very unique in this country,” Professor Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc, said.

“Experts from the Departments of Computer Science, Computational Data Science and Mathematics and other departments will be teaching the students. This programme will also impart leadership skills to the students since they will be interacting with experts, entrepreneurs and tech leaders all of whom are based in Bangalore,” he added.