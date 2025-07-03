IISER IAT Counselling 2025 deadline extended, check revised date, direct link here

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research has extended the registration deadline for IISER IAT Counselling 2025 till July 7, 2025. Candidates who qualified the IISER Aptitude Test and are yet to submit their applications for counselling process can do so on the official website at iiseradmission.in. IISER IAT Counselling 2025 deadline has been extended. The revised date and direct link is given here. (Representative image/HT file)

As per the website, the window to register for IISER IAT Counselling 2025 and choice-filling will close on July 7, 2025, at 5 PM.

The official website states, “Please fill up the form with utmost care, applying due diligence as candidate will not be allowed to change the preference(s) after 5 PM on July 07, 2025.”

Previously, the last date to apply was July 3, 2025.

Registrations for the counselling process began from June 26, 2025. Once the counselling window closes, the seat allotment results will be published based on the choices-filled by the candidates.

As per IISER, an admission offer will be made based on seat availability for a particular round, the candidate's rank in the exam, the preference submitted by him/her, and the candidate's category.

The candidate can accept the seat or reject it after receiving the admission offer. If a candidate rejects the offer or does not take any action before the deadline, he/she will not be able to participate in further counselling rounds.

Notably, the IISER Aptitude Test or IAT 2025 results were declared on June 25, 2025.

The exam was conducted for admission to 5-Year BS-MS (Dual Degree), 4-Year BS and BTech degree programmes offered by IISERs in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IISER.