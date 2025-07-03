LNMU UG First Merit List 2025 released at lnmu.ac.in, direct link to check here

Lalit Narayan Mithila University has released the first merit list of UG Regular Courses for B.A.,B.Sc., B.Com for 2025-29 academic session. Candidates who registered for the for the UG programmes can check the merit list on the official website at lnmu.ac.in. LNMU UG First Merit List 2025 has been released at lnmu.ac.in. Candidates can check via the direct link here.

Candidates will now have to complete the admission process, if they are satisfied with the allotted seat.

LNMU UG First Merit List 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the first merit list:

Visit the official website at lnmu.ac.in On the home page, click on the Online Portal UG, and then on UG First Merit List. The merit list PDF will be displayed on the screen. Download the merit list PDF. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at LNMU.