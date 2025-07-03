The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the Engineering Services Mains Examination (ESE) 2025. The exam is scheduled for Sunday, August 10, 2025. Candidates who have registered and are appearing for this examination can check the timetable released on the official website at upsc.gov.in UPSC ESE Mains 2025 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check exam schedule here

The exam will be conducted in two shifts on a single day—the first shift will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon (Paper—I) and the second shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (Paper—II). Both shifts will cover discipline-specific papers for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic, and Telecommunication Engineering. Each paper will be three hours long and carry a total of 300 marks.

UPSC has also mentioned the Branch codes for the subjects which are configured as:-

Branch Subjects Code

Civil Engineering CIVIL ENGG. Paper-I (conv.) 13

CIVIL ENGG. Paper-II (conv.) 14

Electrical Engineering ELECTRICAL ENGG. Paper-I (conv.) 33

ELECTRICAL ENGG. Paper-II (conv.) 34

Mechanical Engineering MECHANICAL ENGG. Paper-I (conv.) 23

MECHANICAL ENGG. Paper-II (conv.) 24

Electronics & Telecommunication ELECTRONIC & TELECOMMUNICATION ENGG. Paper-I (conv.) 43

Engineering ELECTRONIC & TELECOMMUNICATION ENGG.Paper-II (conv.) 44

This exam is conducted for aspiring engineers who want to join various government services. For more related updates, candidates are advised to follow official website.