Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

UPSC ESE Mains 2025 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check exam schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 03, 2025 04:07 PM IST

UPSC ESE Mains 2025 timetable has been released. The dates of the examination can be checked here. 

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the Engineering Services Mains Examination (ESE) 2025. The exam is scheduled for Sunday, August 10, 2025. Candidates who have registered and are appearing for this examination can check the timetable released on the official website at upsc.gov.in

UPSC ESE Mains 2025 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check exam schedule here
UPSC ESE Mains 2025 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check exam schedule here

The exam will be conducted in two shifts on a single day—the first shift will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon (Paper—I) and the second shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (Paper—II). Both shifts will cover discipline-specific papers for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic, and Telecommunication Engineering. Each paper will be three hours long and carry a total of 300 marks.

UPSC has also mentioned the Branch codes for the subjects which are configured as:-

Branch Subjects Code

Civil Engineering CIVIL ENGG. Paper-I (conv.) 13

CIVIL ENGG. Paper-II (conv.) 14

Electrical Engineering ELECTRICAL ENGG. Paper-I (conv.) 33

ELECTRICAL ENGG. Paper-II (conv.) 34

Mechanical Engineering MECHANICAL ENGG. Paper-I (conv.) 23

MECHANICAL ENGG. Paper-II (conv.) 24

Electronics & Telecommunication ELECTRONIC & TELECOMMUNICATION ENGG. Paper-I (conv.) 43

Engineering ELECTRONIC & TELECOMMUNICATION ENGG.Paper-II (conv.) 44

This exam is conducted for aspiring engineers who want to join various government services. For more related updates, candidates are advised to follow official website.

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / UPSC ESE Mains 2025 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check exam schedule here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On