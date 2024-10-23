IIT Delhi launches MS (Research) Program in ‘Healthcare Technology’, course commences in Jan 2025

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s Centre for Biomedical Engineering (CBME) has launched an exclusive Master of Science (Research) program in ‘Healthcare Technology’. As per IIT Delhi, the MS (Research) in Healthcare Technology is unique for its highly project-centric approach that ensures students gain hands-on experience with real-world applications. (Agency File Photo)

The new program, which commences in January 2025, has been specifically designed for medical and allied clinical professionals. It integrates the principles of medicine with engineering disciplines, thereby fostering deep-tech innovations in healthcare.

Interested candidates can apply for the program by October 25, 2024, through this direct link.

IIT Delhi said in a press statement that the MS (Research) in Healthcare Technology is unique for its highly project-centric approach that ensures students gain hands-on experience with real-world applications.

Students participating in the program will benefit from clinical and industrial immersion with leading institutes and corporations which will provide them with a comprehensive understanding of medical and technological landscapes,

Key features of the program:

Flexibility: MS (Research) in Healthcare Technology is a flexible program that allows medical professionals to continue their clinical practice while pursuing their studies.

Skill training: The program has been designed with core subjects and laboratory courses to provide skills required by the healthcare industry along with training to take up scientific research either for higher studies or in Industry and clinical laboratories.

Fellowships and remunerations: Participants are supported by high-value fellowships and remunerations that are comparable to salaries and stipends available for medical and allied discipline graduates at entry-level positions.

Offer to pursue a Ph.D: Participants will also be offered a seamless transition to pursue a Ph.D. at IIT Delhi, in line with the program’s commitment to fostering long-term research and innovation in the biomedical field.

Prof Neetu Singh, Head of CBME at IIT Delhi, informed that the program will provide the much-needed intermediate degree and training for filling the gap between bachelor's as well as Master’s and doctoral degrees needed to become an independent researcher for the medical and allied professionals.

She said, “It will bring the medical and allied graduates to scientific research in leading academic institutions. Through this program, IIT Delhi envisions producing globally competitive human resources that can not only uplift the start-up culture and industrial output but will also fuel high-quality scientific research related to biomedical science and engineering.”

Prof. Naresh Bhatnagar, Dean of Research and Development at IIT Delhi and a medical device expert highlighted that the program is in sync with many national missions, and has been designed to align with the objectives and priorities of India in healthcare sector.

He pointed out that the program and the trainees can impact healthcare Industry in a big way, adding that the program will provide unique opportunities for medical graduates and bring them in the forefront of technology development and innovation.

Students can engage in cutting-edge research projects in areas such as precision medicine, biomaterials, medical implants, medical imaging, rehabilitation, biomimetics models, and translational medicine.

Moreover, the curriculum has been designed to encourage critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a deep understanding of research methodologies. It will also focus on entrepreneurship skill development which will aid medical graduates to be intellectually equipped to start their own entrepreneurial journey.

For more information, please visit the official website here.