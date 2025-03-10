IIT Madras launches ‘ScOpE’ admissions for students who excel in national & global Olympiads, check eligibility

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched admissions for its undergraduate programs for students who excel in national and international Olympiads. IIT Madras' ScOpE admissions will also have two supernumerary seats per program of which one seat will be exclusively for female students. (HT file)

Known as ‘Science Olympiad Excellence’ (ScOpE), the admission will be outside the JEE (Advanced) Framework, and the students will be admitted from the academic year 2025-2026, a press statement informed.

Similar to admissions through Sports Excellence Admissions and Fine Arts and Culture Excellence modes, ScOpE will also have two supernumerary seats per program of which one seat will be exclusively for female students.

To be eligible for admissions, candidates should have passed Class 12, similar to the criteria required for JEE (Advanced). The age limit and other criteria also remain the same as that of JEE (Advanced).

However, the candidate should not have been admitted to an IIT in the previous years.

Apart from this, the candidate should be an Indian national or OCI/PIO candidate whose OCI/PIO card should have been issued before March 4, 2021.

In addition, the candidate must have participated in at least one of the following in the last 4 years.

Mathematics: International Mathematical Olympiad Training Camps (IMOTC) organized by Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) Physics, Chemistry and Biology: Orientation-cum-Selection Camps (OCSCs) for Science subjects, organized by Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE). Informatics: International Olympiad for Informatics Training Camp (IOITC) organized by the Indian Association for Research in Computer Science (IARCS).

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, highlighted the vision for ScOpE admissions, and said, “The world's grandest puzzles are not solved by memorizing textbooks, but by those who dare to dismantle them, piece by piece, and create new wonders for the future generations. With this vision, IIT Madras embarks on yet another new journey by offering admission to her much coveted undergraduate programs for candidates with demonstrated excellence in science Olympiads.”

Prof. V. Kamakoti further urged students who have proven their brilliance on the international stage of science Olympiads, and stated, “We don't just offer admission; we offer a sanctuary where their insatiable curiosity will find its most fertile ground amongst the blissful IITM flora and fauna.”

It may be mentioned here that the allotment of seats under this scheme will be based on the ScOpE Rank List (SRL), which will be based on the performance and achievements of the candidates in five Olympiads (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Informatics, and Biology).

The Business Rules will be provided on the website for details on the preparation of ScOpE rank list, the statement added.

For more related information, candidates can visit is ugadmissions.iitm.ac.in/scope.

