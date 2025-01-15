IMI New Delhi Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Online): Master leadership excellence from a top business school

A recent McKinsey Global Survey reveals a striking fact: nearly 90% of executives and managers acknowledge that their organisations either currently face skill gaps or anticipate them within the next five years. This statistic underscores an urgent need for upskilling in today’s business landscape. As organisations strive for performance, innovation and strategic thinking, they increasingly seek employees equipped with modern management capabilities. Advance your career with IMI New Delhi’s prestigious online Post Graduate Diploma in Management!

For professionals aspiring to elevate their careers, enrolling in online Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes is a crucial step forward. Online PGDM from IMI New Delhi is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of management principles and leadership skills, enabling participants to navigate the complexities of modern business landscapes. With a focus on practical learning and real-world application, the online PGDM programme blends theoretical concepts with experiential learning.

Organisations like Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank have experienced remarkable success by investing in employees with advanced management skills, demonstrating significant improvements in operational efficiency and leadership effectiveness. The IMI New Delhi online PGDM programme not only prepares individuals for these roles but also enhances their ability to contribute meaningfully to their organisations, leading to sustained business growth.

Moreover, LinkedIn’s 2023 Workplace Learning Report revealed that skill sets for jobs have changed by around 25% since 2015. This number is expected to double by 2027. Therefore, the growing emphasis on upskilling and the pressing need for modern management capabilities in the workplace cannot be overlooked.

What sets IMI New Delhi apart?

IMI New Delhi stands among the top business schools in India, renowned for its excellence in developing future business leaders and delivering high-quality management education.

Top 100 global business schools: Ranked among the best by the FT Masters in Management, 2023.

7,700+ alumni worldwide: Join a vast network of professionals across 80 countries, offering invaluable global connections and career opportunities.

Programme highlights: Why should you enroll in this course?

IMI New Delhi’s online Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) offers an in-depth exploration of management concepts, leadership skills, and industry-specific knowledge. This comprehensive program equips you to navigate business disruptions and lead the next wave of growth.

Key Highlights of the IMI New Delhi Online PGDM programme :

Capstone simulations: Engage in real-world, industry-aligned simulations and assignments to hone your decision-making and leadership skills.

10 specialized electives: Tailor your learning with 10 management electives that allow you to deepen your expertise in areas most relevant to your career goals.

IMI New Delhi Alumni status: Join a prestigious network of professionals, expanding your connections and opening doors to new career opportunities.

AICTE-Approved diploma: Earn a recognised online Post graduate diploma from IMI New Delhi ,adding to your credentials and industry credibility.

Flexible learning: Continue your education without interrupting your career, balancing advanced studies with your professional commitments.

Capstone project and application-based learning

The IMI New Delhi online PGDM programme at IMI New Delhi offers a hands-on capstone project and application-based learning with Harvard Business Review case studies to sharpen your problem-solving skills. Choose a Corporate Project to lead change in an established company, an Entrepreneurial Project to launch a start-up, or a Research Project to analyze business trends. Receive expert faculty feedback, blending academic knowledge with practical insights for real-world impact.

Programme details

Starts on: March 21, 2025

Duration: 2 years, Weekly Effort: 12- 14 hours/week

Programme Fee: ₹2,95,000

Eligibility: Mid to early-career professionals looking for a PGDM or an MBA

About IMI New Delhi

IMI New Delhi was set up in 1981 and is India’s first corporate-sponsored business school. Set up in collaboration with IMD Lausanne (then called as IMI) it soon carved a niche for itself and was able to establish itself as a knowledge repository and training ground for aspiring managers. Initially, the focus remained on training programmes directed to all levels of managers. Later, it started the full-time one-year programme that still continues to thrive. With the changing scenario of business and how it was conducted, the need of the hour was to explore more rigorous programmes which resulted in the launch of the two-year programme. Alongside training and teaching, IMI New Delhi also became a thriving hub for research and established itself as a knowledge capital. A culture that after close to four decades has cemented it further.