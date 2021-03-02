Indian Army provides free coaching to J-K students under Super 30 program

The Indian Army has been providing free coaching for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to students from Jammu and Kashmir under the Super 30 program.

The program, the first of its kind in the state, was started on March 15, 2018, with the aim to provide coaching for MBBS and NEET courses to poor students from far-flung areas of the state.

The managing trustee of Super 30 Coaching Centre, Dr Rohit Srivastava said, "Coaching is provided to poor students who want to crack medical and engineering exams but they do not have the financial facilities or resources to do the same. The program is a 12-months course which provides coaching in subjects like physics, chemistry, zoology and botany for six hours daily."

"Out of the first batch, 19 students were selected in MBBS and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses while the rest got selected in other subsidiary branches. In the second batch, out of 33 students, six were selected in MBBS, seven in BDS, two in Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc), five in Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery and the rest in other medical colleges," Srivastava added.

The program is executed by the National Integrity & Educational Development Organization which looks into the teaching faculty while the Army oversees administration and logistics.

Jagbeer Singh, a student of Super 30 said, "This is a one year course for NEET coaching in which a total of 30 students are selected from the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The selection process starts with a written examination of the syllabus which is followed by interviews on various subjects."

"If we opt for private coaching for the examination, then we will have to pay around ₹2- 3 lakh apart from expenses like travelling and accommodation," he added.

Another student Arif Bhat, said, "Here, we are provided coaching for NEET and MBBS which is very beneficial as we are provided quality education by a great faculty."

Sahil Ajaz, a student at Super 30 said that students from far-flung areas of the state try for coaching at the centre as the quality of education provided is very good.

"More such institutions should be there so that the poor students also get a chance to change their life," Ajaz added. (ANI)