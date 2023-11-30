close_game
News / Education / Admissions / Indian Institute of Art & Design opens applications for next academic year, deadline for applications on December 1

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 30, 2023 04:34 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Art & Design (IIAD) has opened applications for the UG and PG courses for the academic year 2024-25, in association with Kingston School of Art, Kingston University, UK.

According to a press release issued by the IIAD, selected candidates will stand a chance to get knowledge of a range of courses at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. For instance, students opting for the undergraduate programme, can pursue studies in Fashion Design, Communication Design, Interior Architecture and Design, Fashion Business Management, and Fashion Communication.

Likewise, at the postgraduate level, the institute offers a specialized programme in Fashion Business Management. The release further stated that students will be under the guidance of a faculty comprising industry experts, acclaimed designers, and accomplished practitioners.

Prof. Usha Patel, Director of Academics, IIAD, said, “At IIAD, we redefine education by empowering students to thrive in a dynamic creative world. Our blend of theoretical wisdom and hands-on experiences grooms students to lead, innovate and pioneer in their chosen fields.”

“As we embark on admissions for the academic year 2024-25, we invite aspiring students to join us on this transformative journey, sculpting not just careers but futures,” she added.

Eligibility criteria

  • For Undergraduate Programme

Candidates with 10+2 or equivalent in any stream (Science, Commerce, Humanities/Arts) with an aggregate of minimum 50%.

Candidates appearing for Class XII examination in the current academic year or awaiting results.

Candidates accepted from CBSE/ISC/State/IB or any other equivalent Indian or International Higher Secondary Board.

  • For Postgraduate Programme

Graduates in any stream or discipline from a recognised institute/university.

Final year graduate students or students awaiting results.

For Management courses (UG & PG), IIAD entrance examination followed by a personal interview mandatory for applicants.

To apply and know more, visit the official website

