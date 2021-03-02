JEE Main 2021 March session: Registration begins at jeemain.nic.in
- JEE Main 2021 March session: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JEE mains 2021 March session online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before March 6, 2021.
JEE Main 2021 March session: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday invited online applications for the JEE mains 2021 examination for the March session on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JEE mains 2021 March session online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before March 6, 2021.
Also Read: JEE main answer key 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's direct link
"It is once again informed that March (Session-2) and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) Application process," reads the official notification.
This year, the agency will hold the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 sessions. The first session was held from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second session is scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which will be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session is scheduled to be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.
Direct link to apply for JEE Main 2021.
How to apply for JEE Main 2021:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nic.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Apply for JEE Main April 2021’ button
If you are a registered user click on ‘login to apply’
If you are a new user, you need register yourself.
Click on the ‘proceed to apply’ link under the ‘Fresh user’ tab on the left side.
Fill in the required details asked in the form
Scan and upload images
Pay the application fee and submit
Keep the application number or registration number safe with you for future reference.
