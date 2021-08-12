JKCET 2021: Application window opens today for editing & uploading 12th marks

The application Editing window for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) opens on Thursday, August 12. In the JKCET 2021 application form, students will be able to enter their Class 12 exam results. All the candidates registered for the JKCET 2021 have to upload maximum marks obtained in the Class 12th board exam, total marks, marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The last for the application editing and for uploading of 12th class marks is August 19.

How To Upload Class 12th Marks On JKCET Application Form

Visit the JKCET official website at https://jkbopee.gov.in/

On the homepage Click on the "CET Engineering Editing Form" link under the Online application tab

Enter application ID, date of birth, and captcha in the login window

Key in OTP received on registered mobile number/email

Click on “verify” and then click on the “Edit form” option

Enter 12th marks details

After submitting the marks details click on the “ Upload document tab “ and upload the document

Kep the hard copy of the same for future reference