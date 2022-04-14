JMI Admission 2022: UG, PG registration to begin today on jmicoe.in

Jamia Millia Islamia will begin the registration process for JMI Admissions 2022 from April 14, 2021 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for various UG, PG courses can apply online through the official site of JMI on jmicoe.in. The last date to register for the admission round is till May 12, 2022.

As per the prospectus released by the varsity, the forms will be available for editing from May 13 to May 15, 2022. The admit card will be available to candidates on May 16, 2022 and the entrance examination will commence on June 2, 2022. The last date for submitting qualifying exam result will be available on September 30, 2022.

<strong>Direct link to register for JMI Admission 2022</strong>

JMI Admission 2022: How to register

Candidates who want to apply for the admission session can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JMI on jmicoe.in.

Click on ‘Apply for UG/PG/BTech/BArch/ DIP/ ADP/ PGD/ NRI’ link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on new registration link.

Fill in the registration details and click on submit.

Enter the login details and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.