JNU entrance exam 2021 results for MA, MSC, MCA out at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, link

  • JNU entrance exam 2021 results: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) results 2021 for MA, MSc and MCA courses.
JNU entrance exam 2021 results: Candidates who have appeared in JNUEE-21 for MA, MSc and MCA courses can check their results on the official website of JNU on jnuee.jnu.ac.in.(jnuee.jnu.ac.in)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

JNU entrance exam 2021 results: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) results 2021 for MA, MSc and MCA courses. Candidates who have appeared in JNUEE-21 for MA, MSc and MCA courses can check their results on the official website of JNU on jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JNUEE-2021 for various courses offered by the university from September 20, 2021 to September 23, 2021 in computer based test (CBT) mode.

Direct link to check JNUEE MA/MSC/MCA courses result 2021

How to check JNUEE MA/MSC/MCA courses result 2021:

Visit the official website of JNU Entrance Exam 2021 at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, “MA/MSC/MCA Results List-I (JNUEE-2021)

Submit application number, date of birth and captcha code

The result will appear on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Friday, November 26, 2021
