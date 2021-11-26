JNU entrance exam 2021 results for MA, MSC, MCA out at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, link

JNU entrance exam 2021 results: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) results 2021 for MA, MSc and MCA courses. Candidates who have appeared in JNUEE-21 for MA, MSc and MCA courses can check their results on the official website of JNU on jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JNUEE-2021 for various courses offered by the university from September 20, 2021 to September 23, 2021 in computer based test (CBT) mode.

Direct link to check JNUEE MA/MSC/MCA courses result 2021

How to check JNUEE MA/MSC/MCA courses result 2021:

Visit the official website of JNU Entrance Exam 2021 at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, “MA/MSC/MCA Results List-I (JNUEE-2021)

Submit application number, date of birth and captcha code

The result will appear on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.