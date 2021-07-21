JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya announces Class 6 entrance test date

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has announced the Class 6 entrance exam date for JNVST 2021. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2021 for Class 6 admission will be conducted on August 11, 2021. The entrance exam will be conducted in all states and UTs across the country by following all the safety precautions or COVID protocols.

The entrance exam will be conducted for Class 6 admission in Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. A total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test out of which 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres will be selected.

Ministry of Education has shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for the selection of students for admission to Class-VI for the session 2021-22 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in all States & UTs will be conducted on 11th August, 2021 by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols.”

The exams have been postponed twice. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 19 and before that on May 16, 2021.

JNVST 2021 for Class 6 is conducted in English, Hindi, and the regional language of each state. The exam duration is for 2 hours and has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test. The question paper comprises 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.