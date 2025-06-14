Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
JoSAA 2025 round 1 seat allotment result out at josaa.nic.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 14, 2025 10:50 AM IST

JoSAA 2025 round 1 seat allotment result has been released. The direct link to check result is given here. 

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released t JoSAA 2025 round 1 seat allotment result on June 14, 2025. The seat allotment result for Round 1 can be checked by candidates on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA 2025 round 1 seat allotment result out at josaa.nic.in, direct link to check here
JoSAA 2025 round 1 seat allotment result out at josaa.nic.in, direct link to check here

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report online for fee payment/ document upload from June 14 to June 18, 2025. The last date of fee payment is June 18, 2025. The resolution of fee payment issues for candidates who have made payment attempts before the payment deadline is by June 19, 2025 and the last date to respond to query is June 20, 2025.

Direct link to check JoSAA 2025 round 1 seat allotment result

JoSAA 2025 round 1 seat allotment result: How to check 

To check the Round 1 seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. Click on JoSAA 2025 round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.

