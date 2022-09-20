Home / Education / Admissions / JoSAA Counselling 2022: 2nd mock allotment result today on josaa.nic.in

Published on Sep 20, 2022 08:25 AM IST

JoSAA Mock 2 Result 2022: nce published, candidates can check JoSAA counselling 2nd mock allotment result 2022 on josaa.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JoSAA Mock 2 Result 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority will publish the second mock allotment list for IIT, NIT admissions – JoSAA counselling 2022 – today, September 20. Once published, candidates can check JoSAA 2nd mock allotment result 2022 on josaa.nic.in.

Prior to this, the counselling body had published the first mock allotment lists.

Candidates should be informed that mock allotment results are not same as actual results and it does not mean they have been allotted seats. These are demo lists based on choices filled by candidates.

Aspirants can make changes to their choices based on mock allotment results in order to ensure they are allotted seats in the actual results.

As per the JoSAA counselling schedule, candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2022 will end on September 21. Seat allotment result for the first round will be published on September 23. Candidates who are allotted seats in round 1 have to report for admission from September 23 to 26.

Round 2 seat allotment result will be published on September 28.

In total, there will be 6 rounds of JoSAA counselling, followed by 2 special rounds of CSAB counselling which is only for the NIT+ system.

