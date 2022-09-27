JoSAA counselling 2022 round 2 allotment result tomorrow on josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA will announce seat allotment results for the second round of IIT and NIT+ admissions tomorrow, September 28, by 5 pm. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can check it on josaa.nic.in.

As per the schedule, online reporting by fee payment, document upload and response by candidate to query for round 2 of JoSAA counselling are to be done from September 28 to October 1.

Candidates can apply for withdrawal of seat or exit from seat allocation process

in round 2 from September 29, 10 am to October 1, 5 pm.

There will be four more rounds of JoSAA counselling after which registration for CSAB counselling will begin.

Seat allotment result for rounds 3, 4, 5, and 6 will be announced on October 3, 8, 12 and 16, respectively.

CSAB counselling 2022 will begin on October 16.

