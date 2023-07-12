Home / Education / Admissions / JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 3 allotment result today on josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 3 allotment result today on josaa.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 12, 2023 08:10 AM IST

JoSAA round 3 results can be checked at5 pm. The official website is josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is going to announce round 3 seat allotment results today, July 12. Candidates who have applied for admission at IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government technical institutions through JoSAA counselling can check allotment results at5 pm. The official website is josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA had announced results of round 2 counselling on July 6 and admissions ended on July 10.

In the third round, online reporting for admission, which include paying the fee, uploading documents and response by candidate to query (if required), for the second round will have to be done by 5 pm on July 14,

Withdrawal of seat/Exit from seat allocation process (Round 2) will be done between July 13 and 15.

JoSAA will declare round 4 seat allocation result will be out on July 16.

Steps to check JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result

Go to the official website, josaa.nic.in.

Open the round 3 allotment result link.

Enter your JEE Main application number, password and login.

Check and download your result.

