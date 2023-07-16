JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 4 seat allotment result today on josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce seat allotment results of the fourth round of counselling today, July 16. Candidates who have applied for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Engineering colleges through JoSAA counselling can check their results on josaa.nic.in after 5 pm. JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result 2023 today (josaa.nic.in)

As per the schedule, selected candidates are required to complete the online reporting process, which includes payment of counselling fee and documents upload, by July 19.

They can submit request for withdrawal of seat or exit from the seat allocation process from 10 am on July 18 till 5 pm on July 19.

JoSAA will announce round 5 seat allotment results on July 21.

How to check JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result 2023

Go to josaa.nic.in. Open the link to check round 4 seat allocation result which is given on the candidate activity board. Enter your JEE Main application number, password and login. Check and download your result.

