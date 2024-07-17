Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released JoSAA Round 5 seat allotment result 2024 on July 18, 2024. The seat allotment result link is available to candidates on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA Round 5 seat allotment result 2024 out at josaa.nic.in, direct link here

Candidates who have acquired a seat will be required to pay the online fees and upload the required documents from July 17 to 22, to confirm their admission. Not doing so within the stipulated time will cancel the allocated seat despite the payment of online fees.

As per the official schedule, the resolution of fee payment issues, if any, can be done on July 23, 2024.

JoSAA Round 5 seat allotment result 2024: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Click on JoSAA Round 5 seat allotment result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The seat allotment result for NIT+ System only will be out on July 23, 2024 and online payment of partial admission fee can be paid by July 26, 2024. The classes for first-year students are scheduled to commence on July 30, although classes at few IITs will start after August 1.

JoSAA counselling is for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other government-funded technical institutions. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.