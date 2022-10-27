Karnataka CET (KCET) 2022 seat allotment result for round 1 counselling tomorrow

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce UGCET or KCET 2022 seat allotment result for the first round of counselling for Engineering, Agriculture and other allied courses tomorrow, October 28. Those who have applied for KCET counselling can check seat allotment result on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea after 2 pm.

How to check KCET seat allotment result

Go to kea.kar.nic.in and click on the allotment result link. Alternatively, find the link at Admissions> UG CET - 2022. Enter the asked login details. Check seat allotment result.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in the first round can exercise choices from October 28 (6 pm) till 4 pm on October 30.

Payment of fees and downloading of admission letters are to be done from 11 am on October 29 to 4 pm on November 2.

The last date for reporting at allotted institution is November 3, before 5:30 pm.

