Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Registration date extended till August 13, apply at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has extended the registration date for Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling. The registration date has been extended till August 13, 2023. Candidates can apply for PG Medical and PG Dental through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Registration date extended till August 13

The registration date has been extended on the basis of the interest of the student community. This is the final chance given to candidates to register and apply online to become eligible for PG Medical and PG Dental admissions 2023 in the state of Karnataka. The registration process will open at 2 pm today, August 11 and will close at 6 pm on August 13.

Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2023 examination or NEET MDS 2023 examination are eligible to register. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Admissions 2023 link available on the home page.

Now click on NEET PG admission link and a new page will open.

Click on the login link and enter the required details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, no more further extension of time will be given to candidates for registration and to apply online for PGNEET 2023. The candidates who register online on the above dates should appear for offline documents verification with all the necessary original documents on the dates mentioned on the schedule. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

