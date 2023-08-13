Home / Education / Admissions / Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Extended registration window closes today on kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Extended registration window closes today on kea.kar.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 13, 2023 01:38 PM IST

Candidates can apply for PG Medical and PG Dental courses through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in till 6 pm.

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the extended registration window for state quota NEET PG 2023 and MDS counselling today, August 13. Candidates can apply for PG Medical and PG Dental courses through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in till 6 pm.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Extended registration window closes today (Representational image)(Unsplash)
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Extended registration window closes today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates who had registered previously but did not complete their applications can also do it and pay the fee during this window, KEA said.

No further extension in the deadline will be provided, it added.

As per the notification, NEET PG counselling set by NBE is 291 marks for general category candidates and in the case of NEET MDS, it is 272.

For further information, applicants can check the PGET 2023 section of the KEA website.

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Steps to apply

Go to the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Now, go to the Admissions 2023 link available on the home page.

Open the NEET PG admission link

A new page will open.

If new user, register to get your login details.

Now, enter the required details and login.

Fill in the application form, pay the of application fee.

Submit and download the page for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out