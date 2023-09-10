KCET 2023: Choice exercise for Round 2 extended till September 11

The deadline for the round 2 choice exercise has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) till September 11. Candidates who submitted an application for round two of counselling can make their choices via the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. KEA extends deadline for round 2 choice exercise for KCET 2023 counselling till September 11

As per the examination schedule released by the KEA, Candidates can submit their choices by 11:59 p.m. of September 11. Candidates can pay their fees till September 13. The last date to report to the college allotted only by choice 1 candidate is September 14 before 5:30 p.m.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

KCET 2023: Know how to fill choices for round 2 counselling

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the KCET 2nd Round Option Entry 2023

Key in your registration number and login

Fill choices of the colleges

Submit and take print for future reference.

