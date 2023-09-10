News / Education / Admissions / KCET 2023: Choice exercise for Round 2 extended till September 11

KCET 2023: Choice exercise for Round 2 extended till September 11

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 10, 2023 01:33 PM IST

The deadline for round 2 choice exercise for KCET 2023 extended till September 11. Visit kea.kar.nic.in for more details.

The deadline for the round 2 choice exercise has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) till September 11. Candidates who submitted an application for round two of counselling can make their choices via the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA extends deadline for round 2 choice exercise for KCET 2023 counselling till September 11
KEA extends deadline for round 2 choice exercise for KCET 2023 counselling till September 11

As per the examination schedule released by the KEA, Candidates can submit their choices by 11:59 p.m. of September 11. Candidates can pay their fees till September 13. The last date to report to the college allotted only by choice 1 candidate is September 14 before 5:30 p.m.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

KCET 2023: Know how to fill choices for round 2 counselling

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the KCET 2nd Round Option Entry 2023

Key in your registration number and login

Fill choices of the colleges

Submit and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out