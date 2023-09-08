Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released KCET 2023 seat allotment result. The seat allotment result has been released for Round 2. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Round 2 counselling can check the results through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KCET 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here

As per the schedule released, the choices can be exercised by the candidates from September 8 to September 10, 2023. The payment of fees by choice 1 or choice 2 candidates can be done on September 8, 2023. The admission order can be downloaded only by choice 1 candidates from September 9 to September 11, 2023.

The last date for reporting to the colleges only by choice 1 candidates is on September 12, 2023 before 5.30 pm.

KCET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KCET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

