KCET 2024 Round 1 mock seat allotment result released, here’s how to check at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA released the KCET 2024 Round 1 mock seat allotment result on Saturday, August 10. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the counselling round can now download their mock allotment results by visiting the official website on kea.kar.nic.in. KCET 2024 Round 1 mock seat allotment result have been released. Candidates can check the steps mentioned below to download results from kea.kar.nic.in. (HT file image)

To check the results, candidates will need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth in the space provided on the login page.

KCET 2024 Round 1 mock seat allotment result: Here’s how to download

Candidates can download the mock allotment with the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the KCET 2024 Round 1 mock seat allotment result link.

Enter your credentials to login and click on submit.

The Round 1 KCET mock seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result.

Download and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

As per the schedule, the second mock allotment results will be released on August 14, 2024.

Candidates will be given the opportunity to change option entry from August 14 to August 18, 2024.

Following this, the KCET first round allotment result will be declared on August 21, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that the KCET mock seat allotment result have been released for Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, B. Pharma, Pharma D, B.Sc (Nursing) etc courses, and not for Medical, Dental and AYUSH.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of KEA.