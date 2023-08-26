KEAM 2023 final seat allotment result for Round 2 out at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released KEAM 2023 final seat allotment result on August 26, 2023. The final seat allotment result for MBBS/ BDS course has been released for Round 2. Candidates can check the results through the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM 2023 final seat allotment result for Round 2 out, direct link here(Sunil Ghosh / HT file)

All those candidates who have registered themselves for the Round 2 counselling can the results through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check KEAM 2023 final seat allotment result

KEAM 2023 final seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, the reporting or joining can be done by candidates who have been allotted a seat from September 1 to September 4, 2023.

The allotment of those candidates who do not take admission within the stipulated time will be lost and such candidates will not be considered for further centralised allotment. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CEE Kerala.

