As Artificial Intelligence (AI) reshapes global business, leaders need to harness its power to stay ahead. The AI Strategies and Applications for Leaders online program by Kellogg Executive Education equips you to leverage AI’s potential for tangible results. Learn to automate tasks, predict demand, and streamline operations, drive growth and reduce risks. Discover how top companies leverage AI for competitive advantage and enhanced customer value. Strengthen your strategic skills, positioning yourself as a vital leader in today’s AI-driven economy. Transform your business with Kellogg Executive Education’s AI Strategies and Applications for Leaders Program.

According to Microsoft & LinkedIn 2024 Work Trend Index, 91% of Indian corporate leaders believe their companies need to adopt AI to stay competitive. PwC India explains how 54% of organizations have already integrated AI into their operations. Forbes Advisor India further highlights AI’s transformative potential, estimating it could add $500 billion to India’s GDP by 2025. These observations are indicative of how AI is having a powerful impact in driving Indian businesses.

Deloitte’s report, Moving From Potential to Performance, highlights insights from the latest Deloitte AI Institute survey. It says that two-thirds of organizations are increasing investments after observing strong value so far. A significant portion (42%) cited efficiency, productivity, and cost reduction as the primary benefits achieved. However, most respondents (58%) noted various other advantages, underscoring the versatility of GenAI within the enterprise.

Before diving into program details, let’s look at AI business predictions. PwC India suggests that the right AI choices can give companies a major advantage. To realize AI’s full potential, businesses need to use its flexibility and ability to scale, while also managing any risks. GenAI is set to become the key for data, helping companies tackle one of their biggest challenges—processing and making sense of huge, complex data sets. This could be a game-changer for creating valuable insights from unstructured data.

Program Overview

TheAI Strategies and Applications for Leaders program from Kellogg Executive Education offers in-depth insight on how established companies and startups have leveraged the power of AI for business for transforming their organizations and achieving a distinct competitive advantage. This program is meticulously crafted to enhance your strategic acumen when using AI for business solutions; making you indispensable across C-Suite business leadership roles.

Program Highlights

Live sessions with program leaders: You can gain direct insights from experts to strengthen your AI strategies.

Dedicated program support team: You will receive personalized assistance to ensure a smooth learning experience.

Peer learning and feedback: You can learn from diverse perspectives and experiences.

Grading and evaluation: Track your progress and understand areas for improvement through assessments.

Practical frameworks to drive generative AI strategy: You learn to implement effective, actionable generative AI strategies (Gen AI Tool Demos Included (Gemini, Sora, Stable Diffusion, TensorFlow and DALL-E).

Action learning exercises: You can apply concepts through real-world, hands-on exercises.

Bite-size learning: You learn efficiently with concise, easy-to-digest modules for quick understanding.

Real-world application: You get to gain practical skills by applying knowledge to real-world business scenarios.

Case studies: You learn from real examples to understand practical AI business applications.

Business use cases across industries: You will explore diverse industry use cases to enhance your AI strategy implementation.

Data labs with real-world data sets: You get to work with real data sets to enhance practical data analysis skills.

Who is this program for?

Designed for experienced consultants, executives, managers, and technologists, theAI Strategies and Applications for Leaders online program will teach participants how to effectively integrate AI into various business operations.

This program can benefit professionals across industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Consulting, IT, Education, FMCG, Advertising, E-commerce, and Retail industries. It is designed for roles like Director, Consultant, Senior Manager, CFO, and Senior Marketing Manager, providing valuable AI insights and skills for leaders across diverse sectors.

Senior Management and IT Consultants

C-Suite Executives

Sales and Marketing Leaders

Technology Professionals



Key takeaways

At the end of this program, you will gain practical AI insights to enhance business applications, evaluate GenAI’s strengths, develop structured use cases, and lead responsible AI initiatives. You will be part of a professional community deploying AI successfully, transforming strategy, marketing, and customer-focused solutions with real-world examples.

Over 12 weeks and 8 comprehensive modules, you'll learn to leverage AI for solving real business challenges across the enterprise value chain. The program covers AI trends, customer experience, operations management, industry applications like healthcare and e-commerce, and AI’s role in business support functions among other business profiles. Apply now.

Program Details

Starts on: 27 March 2025

Duration: 12 weeks (online | 4–6 hours per week)

Program fee: ₹1,50,000

Eligibility: Any graduate/diploma holder

