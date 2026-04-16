Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release KVS 2nd Provisional List 2026 on April 16, 2026. Parents, guardians who want to check the admission second list can find it on the official website of KVS at admission.kvs.gov.in. KVS 2nd Provisional List 2026 releasing today for Class 1, Balvatika Class 1, 3 at admission.kvs.gov.in

KVS 2nd Provisional List 2026: How to check To check the lottery result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KVS at admission.kvs.gov.in.

2. Click on KVS 2nd Provisional List 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registeration details.

4. The lottery result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After the closing of the registration process, the sequence of conduct of lottery by each Kendriya Vidyalaya will be as follows:

a) RTE Lottery

b) All CwSN Lotteries

c) CAT-I

d) CAT-II

e) SC

f) ST

g) OBC

h) CAT-III

i) CAT-IV

j) CAT-V

k) CAT -VI (If applicable)

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KVS.