KVS Admission 2025: Registration for Class 2 -12, Balvatika Class 2 begins today, details at kvsangathan.nic.in

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will begin the KVS Admission 2025 registration process for Class 2 -12, Balvatika Class 2 on April 2, 2025. Parents, guardians and candidates who want to apply for Class 2 to 12, except Class 11 and Balvatika class 2 can check the details through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS Admission 2025: Registration for Class 2 -12, Balvatika Class 2 begins today

The registration (in offline mode) for Balvatika-2 and Class-II onwards (except Class XI) will end on April 11, 2025. The duly filled up form needs to be submitted to the office of the Principal in the respective KV.

The declaration of the first provisional list for admission in Balvatika 2 and class 2 onwards will be done on April 17, 2025. The admission for balvatika 2 and class 2 onwards will begin on April 18 and will end on April 21, 2025. The last date of admission for all classes except class 11 is June 30, 2025.

Admission test shall not be conducted for admission from Class II to VIII and the admission may be granted to fill up the vacant seats within the class strength. For admission to Class IX, an admission test shall be conducted, and a merit list will be prepared for the category of priority separately. Admission may be granted to fill up the vacant seats within the class strength.

The official notice reads, "List of children registered, list of eligible children, category-wise list of provisionally selected children, waiting list and subsequent lists to be compulsorily displayed on the website/social media handles like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) of the Vidyalayas concerned, in addition to display on School’s Notice Board."

The second provisional list will be displayed on April 2 and the third provisional list will be available on April 7, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KVS.