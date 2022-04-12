KVS Class 1 Admissions 2022: Registration ends tomorrow on kvsangathan.nic.in

KV Class 1 Admission 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will close the registration portal for admission to Class 1 at Kendriya Vidyalayas tomorrow, April 13. Parents can apply for their students on kvsangathan.nic.in.

Previously, the application deadline for admission to Class 1 at KVs across the country for the 2022-23 academic year was April 11 but the KVS had extended it till April 13 following a Delhi High Court order.

Previously, the application deadline was February 28. Parents who want to apply for KV Class 1 admission can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply

Sample/format of documents

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of KVS- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register (sign-up) by providing the required information

Login (sign-in) to the application portal

Fill the application form and uploading documents

Submit and take a printout of the application form future reference.