MAH CET tentative schedule of BBA, BMS, BCA, BBM admission released, details inside

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Examination Cell released the tentative schedule of BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM admission on the official website. Candidates who look forward to the admission process of these courses can check for the schedule on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. As per the official notification on the website, the tentative date of phase -2 results is scheduled for August 28, 2024. (HT file)

As per the official notification on the website, the tentative date of phase -2 results is scheduled for August 28, 2024. After which the online registration of application can be carried out by interested candidates from August 29, 2024, to September 6, 2024.

Candidates can expect the display of the provisional merit list on September 9, 2024, as per the tentative schedule on the official website. Between September 10-12, 2024, candidates can submit their grievances and the display of the final merit list is scheduled to take place on September 13, 2024.

As per the official notice, the tentative schedule is being released to initiate the centralized admission process for the mentioned BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM professional courses.

Important dates:

Tentative Date of Phase-2 Result - August 28, 2024

Online registration of application - August 29, 2024 to September 06, 2024

Display of the provisional merit list - September 09, 2024

Submission of grievances - September 10, 2024 to September 12, 2024

Display of the Final Merit list - September 13, 2024

