MAH LLB 3 years Counselling 2022: Round 1 final merit list releasing today
MAH LLB 3 years Counselling 2022 Round 1 final merit list releasing today, October 18, 2022. Candidates can check the merit list through the steps given below.
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MAH LLB 3 years Counselling 2022 Round 1 final merit list on October 18, 2022. The final merit list will be released today, October 18 at 7 pm. Candidates can check the list through the official site of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.
As per the admission schedule, the allocation Round 1 will be available on October 21, 2022 at 11 am. Candidates can report to the allocated college and seek admission for Round 1 from October 22 to November 1, 2022 excluding Sunday and public holiday.
Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.
- Visit the official site of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.
- Click on MAH LLB 3 years link available on the home page.
- Login to the account by entering the login details.
- Click on submit and your final merit list will be released.
- Check the merit list and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.
